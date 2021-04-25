Who's Playing

Houston @ Denver

Current Records: Houston 15-45; Denver 38-21

What to Know

The Houston Rockets haven't won a matchup against the Denver Nuggets since Jan. 22 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought this past Saturday. They will face off at 10 p.m. ET April 24 at Ball Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Rockets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 109-104 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Houston's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard John Wall, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 dimes, and power forward Kelly Olynyk, who posted a double-double on 23 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Denver's and the Golden State Warriors' game this past Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but Denver was thoroughly outmatched 64-47 in the second half. Denver found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 118-97 punch to the gut against Golden State. Small forward Michael Porter Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and five rebounds.

The Rockets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14 point spread they are up against. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 20-40 ATS, to cover the spread.

Houston is now 15-45 while the Nuggets sit at 38-21. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston has only been able to knock down 44% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 48.60% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. We'll see if their 4.60% advantage translates to a win.

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 14-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Denver.

Injury Report for Denver

Monte Morris: Game-Time Decision (Hamstring)

Will Barton: Out (Hamstring)

Jamal Murray: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Houston