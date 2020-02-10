Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Nuggets vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Denver
Current Records: San Antonio 22-30; Denver 37-16
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Denver Nuggets are heading back home. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Pepsi Center. Denver is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while San Antonio is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
The Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 117-108 this past Saturday. Point guard Jamal Murray was the offensive standout of the matchup for Denver, shooting 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 36 points, five assists and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Spurs' and the Sacramento Kings' game this past Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but San Antonio was thoroughly outmatched 70-53 in the second half. San Antonio has to be aching after a bruising 122-102 defeat to Sacramento. San Antonio's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 17 points and nine assists in addition to nine boards.
Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Denver came out on top in a nail-biter against San Antonio when the two teams previously met in April of last year, sneaking past 90-86. Denver's victory shoved San Antonio out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Denver.
-
