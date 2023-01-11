Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Denver

Current Records: Phoenix 21-21; Denver 27-13

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Ball Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Suns and Denver will really light up the scoreboard Wednesday.

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Phoenix proved too difficult a challenge. Phoenix had enough points to win and then some against the Dubs, taking their matchup 125-113. Among those leading the charge for Phoenix was small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 26 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Monday as they won 122-109. The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 16 assists, 14 points, and 11 boards, and point guard Jamal Murray, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 34 points and seven rebounds.

The Suns are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Dec. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 122-121. In other words, don't count Denver out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Denver have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Phoenix.