Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Denver
Current Records: Phoenix 21-21; Denver 27-13
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Ball Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Suns and Denver will really light up the scoreboard Wednesday.
The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Phoenix proved too difficult a challenge. Phoenix had enough points to win and then some against the Dubs, taking their matchup 125-113. Among those leading the charge for Phoenix was small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 26 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks.
Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Monday as they won 122-109. The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 16 assists, 14 points, and 11 boards, and point guard Jamal Murray, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 34 points and seven rebounds.
The Suns are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Dec. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 122-121. In other words, don't count Denver out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Denver have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 25, 2022 - Denver 128 vs. Phoenix 125
- Mar 24, 2022 - Phoenix 140 vs. Denver 130
- Nov 21, 2021 - Phoenix 126 vs. Denver 97
- Oct 20, 2021 - Denver 110 vs. Phoenix 98
- Jun 13, 2021 - Phoenix 125 vs. Denver 118
- Jun 11, 2021 - Phoenix 116 vs. Denver 102
- Jun 09, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. Denver 98
- Jun 07, 2021 - Phoenix 122 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 23, 2021 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 22, 2021 - Denver 130 vs. Phoenix 126
- Jan 01, 2021 - Phoenix 106 vs. Denver 103
- Feb 08, 2020 - Denver 117 vs. Phoenix 108
- Dec 23, 2019 - Denver 113 vs. Phoenix 111
- Nov 24, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 104
- Oct 25, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jan 25, 2019 - Denver 132 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 12, 2019 - Phoenix 102 vs. Denver 93
- Dec 29, 2018 - Denver 122 vs. Phoenix 118
- Oct 20, 2018 - Denver 119 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 10, 2018 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 113
- Jan 19, 2018 - Phoenix 108 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 03, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 28, 2017 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 26, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Nov 27, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 16, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 10, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 23, 2015 - Denver 104 vs. Phoenix 96
- Nov 20, 2015 - Phoenix 114 vs. Denver 107
- Nov 14, 2015 - Phoenix 105 vs. Denver 81