Phoenix @ Denver
Regular Season Records: Phoenix 2-0; Denver 0-2
The Phoenix Suns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will battle the Denver Nuggets for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 10 p.m. ET June 11 at Ball Arena. The Suns should still be riding high after a big victory, while Denver will be looking to get back in the win column.
Denver is out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. Phoenix took their game against Denver by a conclusive 123-98 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Phoenix had established an 86-67 advantage. Their point guard Chris Paul looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 15 dimes along with five rebounds. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Paul has had at least 11 assists.
The Suns are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs April 17 easily too and instead slipped up with a 111-85. In other words, don't count the Nuggets out just yet.
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
- Ticket Cost: $71.74
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Denver have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Phoenix.
