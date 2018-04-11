Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves online: NBA live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel

Well, you can't ask for much more than this.

With only one NBA playoff spot up for grabs on the final night of the regular season, the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-35) and Denver Nuggets (46-35) will meet in a do-or-die game -- the winner goes to the playoffs, and the loser is in for a long offseason.

Both franchises have made great strides this season, and both are starved for a playoff appearance. The Nuggets last made the postseason in 2013, and the Wolves have the NBA's longest playoff drought at 14 seasons. All this to say, it should be one heck of a game. Let's make sure you know how to watch it.

How to watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Date: Wednesday, April 11



Wednesday, April 11 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota



Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV



NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

SportsLine expert Galin Dragiev (plus $2,208) puts 10-2 NBA run on the line with Nuggets-Timberwolves pick.

Analysis: On a night where stars will be resting throughout the league, neither the Wolves nor the Nuggets will hold anything back in this must-win game for both teams. Denver comes in hot, winners of six in a row, while Minnesota has won both of its games since the return of All-Star Jimmy Butler to the lineup.

Both teams have been among the best offensive squads in the NBA all season, but both have struggled on the defensive side of the ball. The Wolves have been much better on defense since Butler's return, but you should still expect a lot of scoring on Wednesday, as both teams will be pumped up for this one.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been otherworldly of late, averaging 23.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists over his past 17 games. He'll go head-to-head with Karl-Anthony Towns (25.4 points, 13.0 rebounds over his last 14 games), in a battle between two of the best young centers in the NBA.

Buckle up, this one will not disappoint.