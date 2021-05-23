Who's Playing

Portland @ Denver

Regular Season Records: Portland 42-30; Denver 47-25

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets will meet up at 10:30 p.m. ET May 22 at Ball Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Denver is out to make up for these teams' contest last week. The Trail Blazers strolled past the Nuggets with points to spare, taking the matchup 132-116. Portland got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was center Jusuf Nurkic out in front dropping a double-double on 20 points and 13 boards. Nurkic had some trouble finding his footing against the Phoenix Suns two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Portland's win lifted them to 42-30 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 47-25. We'll see if Portland can repeat their recent success or if Denver bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Denver have won 16 out of their last 30 games against Portland.

May 16, 2021 - Portland 132 vs. Denver 116

Apr 21, 2021 - Denver 106 vs. Portland 105

Feb 23, 2021 - Denver 111 vs. Portland 106

Aug 06, 2020 - Portland 125 vs. Denver 115

Feb 04, 2020 - Denver 127 vs. Portland 99

Dec 12, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Portland 99

Oct 23, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. Portland 100

May 12, 2019 - Portland 100 vs. Denver 96

May 09, 2019 - Portland 119 vs. Denver 108

May 07, 2019 - Denver 124 vs. Portland 98

May 05, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 112

May 03, 2019 - Portland 140 vs. Denver 137

May 01, 2019 - Portland 97 vs. Denver 90

Apr 29, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Portland 113

Apr 07, 2019 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 108

Apr 05, 2019 - Denver 119 vs. Portland 110

Jan 13, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 113

Nov 30, 2018 - Denver 113 vs. Portland 112

Apr 09, 2018 - Denver 88 vs. Portland 82

Jan 22, 2018 - Denver 104 vs. Portland 101

Dec 22, 2017 - Denver 102 vs. Portland 85

Nov 13, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. Denver 82

Mar 28, 2017 - Portland 122 vs. Denver 113

Dec 15, 2016 - Denver 132 vs. Portland 120

Nov 13, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 105

Oct 29, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 113

Apr 13, 2016 - Portland 107 vs. Denver 99

Jan 03, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 106

Dec 30, 2015 - Portland 110 vs. Denver 103

Nov 09, 2015 - Denver 108 vs. Portland 104

Injury Report for Denver

Will Barton: Out (Hamstring)

PJ Dozier: Out (Groin)

Jamal Murray: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Portland