Who's Playing

Portland @ Denver

Regular Season Records: Portland 1-0; Denver 0-1

What to Know

The Blazers and Nuggets will be back for round two tonight at 10:00pm EST in Denver. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping for another victory, after taking down the Denver Nuggets 123-109 this past Saturday. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-12 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 34 points and 13 assists.

We'll see if Rip City can repeat their recent success or if the Nuggets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 16 out of their last 31 games against Portland.