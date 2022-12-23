Who's Playing
Portland @ Denver
Current Records: Portland 17-15; Denver 19-11
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers are on the road again Friday and play against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 23 at Ball Arena. If the matchup is anything like Denver's 121-120 win from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It looks like the Trail Blazers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 101-98. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Portland, who has now lost five close ones in a row against the Thunder. The top scorers for Portland were power forward Jerami Grant (17 points) and point guard Damian Lillard (16 points).
Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Denver proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Denver in a 105-91 victory over the Grizzlies. It was another big night for the Nuggets' power forward Aaron Gordon, who had 24 points in addition to seven rebounds.
The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Denver's victory lifted them to 19-11 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 17-15. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude 2 Sports
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Denver have won 24 out of their last 42 games against Portland.
