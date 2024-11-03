Every once in a while you forget just how gigantic NBA players are. When you see them on TV it's all relative, but when you catch a glance at these massive humans trying to accomplish everyday tasks, it really sinks in.

Take, for instance, the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon. Due to road closures caused by the New York City Marathon, the team was forced to use the subway to commute to Barclays Center for their game against the Brooklyn Nets. It was certainly a sight to behold, witnessing the likes of Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris, Isaiah Stewart and Malik Beasley crammed into an underground car like sardines.

The other riders must have been very confused, though it's standard practice these days to keep one's head down with earbuds in at all times, so they may not have even noticed.

NBA fans often roll their eyes at players who complain about travel. Being ushered around in spacious private jets and luxurious buses is hardly the vexing experience that non-millionaires endure while slogging through airports, train stations or taxi stands. Just recently, LeBron James drew widespread criticism for a social media post decrying the team's decision to fly to Milwaukee for a preseason game.

Everyone who's ever taken the subway, however, can relate to what the Pistons went through on Sunday. And there was certainly no need to complain, as they brought home a 106-92 win over the Nets despite the unorthodox travel method.

Who knows? Maybe this will start a superstition of taking public transit to every game from now on.