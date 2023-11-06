Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Golden State 5-1, Oklahoma City 3-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.20

What to Know

The Thunder will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday.

The point spread may have favored the Thunder on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell to New Orleans 110-106. The Thunder found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 22 to 6 on offense.

The Thunder struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Pelicans pulled down 22.

Meanwhile, the Warriors entered their tilt with the Kings with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. Golden State dodged a bullet on Wednesday and finished off Sacramento 102-101.

New Orleans' win bumped their season record to 3-1 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped theirs to 3-2.

While only the Warriors took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be Oklahoma City's fifth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

The Thunder came up short against the Warriors in their previous meeting back in April, falling 136-125. Will the Thunder have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Golden State is a solid 6-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.