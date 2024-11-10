Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Golden State 7-2, Oklahoma City 8-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma

Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycom Center. The Thunder will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Thunder will head into Friday's matchup on the come-up: they were handed a two-point loss in their last match, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Rockets on Friday. The Thunder blew past the Rockets 126-107. Oklahoma City has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 19 points or more this season.

The Thunder's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Chet Holmgren, who went 8 for 14 en route to 29 points plus five rebounds and three blocks. Holmgren is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games. Another player making a difference was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who went 11 for 16 en route to 29 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, the Warriors' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They suffered a grim 136-117 defeat to the Cavaliers. Golden State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 83-42.

Oklahoma City's win bumped their record up to 8-1. As for Golden State, their loss ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 7-2.

Looking forward, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Both have both performed well against the spread, with Oklahoma City at 7-2 and Golden State at 5-1 ATS.

The Thunder skirted past the Warriors 138-136 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Will the Thunder repeat their success, or do the Warriors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.