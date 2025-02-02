3rd Quarter Report

The Thunder already have more points against the Kings than they managed in total against the Warriors last Wednesday. The Thunder have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Kings 132-97.

If the Thunder keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 38-9 in no time. On the other hand, the Kings will have to make due with a 24-24 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Sacramento 24-23, Oklahoma City 37-9

Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paycom Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Kings were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Wednesday, the Kings came up short against the 76ers and fell 117-104. Sacramento was up 80-68 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The Kings' loss came about despite a quality game from Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 13 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists. Sabonis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last 24 games he's played. Less helpful for the Kings was Keegan Murray's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, the Kings smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the 76ers only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, the Thunder couldn't handle the Warriors on Wednesday and fell 116-109. Oklahoma City got off to an early lead (up 14 with 0:36 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The Thunder might have lost, but man, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a machine: he went 16 for 29 en route to 52 points. Gilgeous-Alexander's evening made it 15 games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Sacramento has not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 24-23 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, their defeat dropped their record down to 37-9.

In addition to losing their last games, both failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-5-1 against the spread).

The Kings suffered a grim 130-109 defeat to the Thunder when the teams last played back in November of 2024. Can the Kings avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 8.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Thunder slightly, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 234 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.