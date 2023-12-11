Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Utah 7-15, Oklahoma City 14-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.04

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will head out on the road to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Paycom Center. The Jazz are hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.1% worse than the opposition, a fact the Jazz found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 117-103 to Los Angeles.

John Collins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even though the Warriors scored an imposing 136 points on Friday, the Thunder still came out on top. Oklahoma City narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Golden State 138-136. The Thunder were down 48-34 with 5:22 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy two-point win.

The Thunder's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jalen Williams, who scored 28 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 steals, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 38 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now stole three or more in the last three games he's played.

Utah has been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-15 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-7 record this season.

While only the Thunder took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Utah.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Thunder , though, as they've been averaging only 41.1 per game. Given the Jazz's sizeable advantage in that area, the Thunder will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 12.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 232.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.