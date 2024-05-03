Who's Playing
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Orlando Magic
Regular Season Records: Cleveland 48-34, Orlando 47-35Current Series Standings: Orlando 2, Cleveland 3
How To Watch
- When: Friday, May 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Ticket Cost: $78.53
What to Know
On Friday, the Orlando Magic will fight it out against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. The timing is sure in the Magic's favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home while the Cavaliers have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.
The Cavaliers might be facing a desperate Magic team considering the result of the team's postseason contest against the Cavaliers on Tuesday. The Magic were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 104-103 to the Cavaliers.
The Magic's defeat came about despite a quality game from Paolo Banchero, who scored 39 points along with eight rebounds. Banchero had some trouble finding his footing against the Cavaliers on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Less helpful for the Magic was Jalen Suggs' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
This is a must-win for the Magic as the Cavaliers are a game away from taking the series. Check back here after the game to see if the Magic can force a Game 7 or if the Cavaliers leave them behind.
Odds
Orlando is a 4-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 3-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 200 points.
Series History
Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Apr 30, 2024 - Cleveland 104 vs. Orlando 103
- Apr 27, 2024 - Orlando 112 vs. Cleveland 89
- Apr 25, 2024 - Orlando 121 vs. Cleveland 83
- Apr 22, 2024 - Cleveland 96 vs. Orlando 86
- Apr 20, 2024 - Cleveland 97 vs. Orlando 83
- Feb 22, 2024 - Orlando 116 vs. Cleveland 109
- Jan 22, 2024 - Cleveland 126 vs. Orlando 99
- Dec 11, 2023 - Orlando 104 vs. Cleveland 94
- Dec 06, 2023 - Cleveland 121 vs. Orlando 111
- Apr 06, 2023 - Cleveland 118 vs. Orlando 94