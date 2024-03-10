Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Indiana 35-29, Orlando 37-27

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

What to Know

The Pacers and the Magic are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2021, but not for long. The Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to take on the Orlando Magic at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kia Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Pacers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Thursday, it was a hard-fought contest, but Indiana had to settle for a 113-111 defeat against the Timberwolves. The Pacers have struggled against the Timberwolves recently, as their game on Thursday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The Pacers' loss came about despite a quality game from Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 13 assists. Haliburton is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Meanwhile, the Magic unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Friday. They suffered a painful 98-74 loss at the hands of New York. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Magic have scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Magic struggled to work together and finished the game with only 12 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Indiana has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 35-29 record this season. As for Orlando, their loss dropped their record down to 37-27.

The Pacers came up short against the Magic when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 117-110. Can the Pacers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a slight 2-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 225 points.

Series History

Orlando and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.