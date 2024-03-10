Who's Playing
Indiana Pacers @ Orlando Magic
Current Records: Indiana 35-29, Orlando 37-27
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $55.55
What to Know
The Pacers and the Magic are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2021, but not for long. The Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to take on the Orlando Magic at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kia Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Pacers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Last Thursday, it was a hard-fought contest, but Indiana had to settle for a 113-111 defeat against the Timberwolves. The Pacers have struggled against the Timberwolves recently, as their game on Thursday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.
The Pacers' loss came about despite a quality game from Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 13 assists. Haliburton is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.
Meanwhile, the Magic unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Friday. They suffered a painful 98-74 loss at the hands of New York. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Magic have scored all season.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Magic struggled to work together and finished the game with only 12 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
Indiana has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 35-29 record this season. As for Orlando, their loss dropped their record down to 37-27.
The Pacers came up short against the Magic when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 117-110. Can the Pacers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Orlando is a slight 2-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 225 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Dec 23, 2023 - Orlando 117 vs. Indiana 110
- Nov 19, 2023 - Orlando 128 vs. Indiana 116
- Feb 25, 2023 - Indiana 121 vs. Orlando 108
- Jan 25, 2023 - Orlando 126 vs. Indiana 120
- Nov 21, 2022 - Indiana 123 vs. Orlando 102
- Nov 19, 2022 - Indiana 114 vs. Orlando 113
- Mar 02, 2022 - Indiana 122 vs. Orlando 114
- Feb 28, 2022 - Orlando 119 vs. Indiana 103
- Feb 02, 2022 - Orlando 119 vs. Indiana 118
- Apr 25, 2021 - Indiana 131 vs. Orlando 112