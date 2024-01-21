Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Miami 24-18, Orlando 22-20

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $53.99

What to Know

The Heat are 8-2 against the Magic since October of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Orlando Magic at 6:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. The Magic do have the home-court advantage, but the Heat are expected to win by a single point.

The point spread may have favored the Heat last Friday, but the final result did not. They lost 109-108 to Atlanta on a last-minute jump shot From Dejounte Murray. The Heat have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Jimmy Butler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Orlando lost to Philadelphia at home by a decisive 124-109 margin on Friday. The Magic have not had much luck with the 76ers recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Magic's loss came about despite a quality game from Wendell Carter Jr., who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. Carter Jr. continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Miami's defeat dropped their record down to 24-18. As for Orlando, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 22-20 record this season.

The Heat skirted past the Magic 99-96 when the teams last played last Friday. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Heat since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Miami is a slight 1-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 215.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.