Who's Playing
Milwaukee Bucks @ Orlando Magic
Current Records: Milwaukee 49-32, Orlando 46-35
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Ticket Cost: $50.50
What to Know
The Bucks are 9-1 against the Magic since November of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Milwaukee Bucks will head out on the road to take on the Orlando Magic at 1:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Friday, things could have been worse for the Bucks, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 125-107 loss to the Thunder.
Meanwhile, the Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They took a 125-113 hit to the loss column at the hands of the 76ers.
Milwaukee's defeat dropped their record down to 49-32. As for Orlando, their loss dropped their record down to 46-35.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Bucks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119.4 points per game (they're ranked fourth in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 110.4. The only thing between the Bucks and another offensive beatdown is the Magic. Will they be able to keep them contained?
The Bucks are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Milwaukee is playing on the road, but their 16-23 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
Odds
Orlando is a 4.5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is 214.5 points.
Series History
Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Apr 10, 2024 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Orlando 99
- Dec 21, 2023 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Orlando 114
- Nov 11, 2023 - Orlando 112 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Mar 07, 2023 - Milwaukee 134 vs. Orlando 123
- Mar 01, 2023 - Milwaukee 139 vs. Orlando 117
- Dec 05, 2022 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Orlando 102
- Dec 30, 2021 - Milwaukee 136 vs. Orlando 118
- Dec 28, 2021 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Orlando 110
- Nov 22, 2021 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Orlando 92
- Nov 20, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Orlando 108