Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Milwaukee 49-32, Orlando 46-35

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.50

What to Know

The Bucks are 9-1 against the Magic since November of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Milwaukee Bucks will head out on the road to take on the Orlando Magic at 1:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, things could have been worse for the Bucks, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 125-107 loss to the Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They took a 125-113 hit to the loss column at the hands of the 76ers.

Milwaukee's defeat dropped their record down to 49-32. As for Orlando, their loss dropped their record down to 46-35.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Bucks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119.4 points per game (they're ranked fourth in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 110.4. The only thing between the Bucks and another offensive beatdown is the Magic. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Bucks are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Milwaukee is playing on the road, but their 16-23 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Orlando is a 4.5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.