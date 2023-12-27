Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Philadelphia 20-9, Orlando 18-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $113.43

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Magic are heading back home. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 27th at Kia Center. The Magic have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

On Tuesday, Orlando was able to grind out a solid win over Washington, taking the game 127-119.

Franz Wagner was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 28 points along with nine assists and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 119-113 to Miami.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Tobias Harris, who scored 27 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. was another key contributor, going 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 3 assists.

Orlando's win bumped their record up to 18-11. As for Philadelphia, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-9.

As for their game on Wednesday, the Magic are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 20-9 ATS overall, they're only 3-7 against Philadelphia in their most recent matchups.

The Magic came up short against the 76ers when the teams last played back in February, falling 105-94. Will the Magic have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Orlando is a slight 2-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.