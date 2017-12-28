WATCH: Pacers' Damien Wilkins finds out gender of baby on Jumbotron during game
Wilkins and his fiancée had a gender reveal party during a timeout
Unique gender reveals for expecting parents are all the rage in 2017, and that trend has been making its way into sports lately. Last week, we saw Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson find out he was having a baby boy by taking a slapshot on an exploding puck, and this week we got one in the NBA.
On Wednesday night in Indiana, the Pacers' Damien Wilkins learned he's having a son of his own. As the Pacers took on the Dallas Mavericks at home, the 37-year-old Wilkins (and his fiancée) found out via a Jumbotron reveal by the Pacers mascot during a timeout.
Obviously, this is a pretty cool and special moment for the couple, and the smile on Wilkins' face when he finds out he's got a son on the way is awesome to see.
With that being said, it seems a bit strange to do this during a timeout in the middle of a game. It seems a bit odd to make a dude go back to work and focus on basketball immediately after finding out the gender of his first child; I feel like that has the potential to throw off your game a little bit.
Not to mention these gender reveals should be a big moment that expecting parents can enjoy together, so it was weird to see Wilkins' fiancée out there by herself while the team celebrated with the father-to-be on the sideline.
Regardless, congratulations to the couple. Let's hope they were able to celebrate together after the game.
