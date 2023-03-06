Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Indiana
Current Records: Philadelphia 41-22; Indiana 29-36
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Philadelphia 76ers and are hoping to record their first victory since Nov. 13 of 2021. Indiana is getting right back to it as they host Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET March 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Allowing an average of 117.42 points per game, the Pacers have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
Indiana skirted by the Chicago Bulls 125-122 on Sunday thanks to a clutch deep three from point guard Tyrese Haliburton with 0:02 remaining. It was another big night for Indiana's Haliburton, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 11 assists.
Speaking of close games: things were close when Philadelphia and the Milwaukee Bucks clashed this past Saturday, but the 76ers ultimately edged out the opposition 133-130. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 99-85 deficit. Point guard James Harden continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-9 from downtown and almost finishing with a triple-double on 38 points, ten dimes, and nine rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Pacers to 29-36 and Philadelphia to 41-22. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.82
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Indiana have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Philadelphia.
