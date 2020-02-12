Watch Pacers vs. Bucks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Indiana

Current Records: Milwaukee 46-7; Indiana 31-23

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers will face off in a Central Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Bucks are cruising in on a five-game winning streak while Indiana is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.

Milwaukee strolled past the Sacramento Kings with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 123-111. Point guard Eric Bledsoe was the offensive standout of the contest for Milwaukee, picking up 28 points and eight assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Pacers were just a bucket shy of a win on Monday and fell 106-105 to the Brooklyn Nets. Indiana didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. One thing holding Indiana back was the mediocre play of point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who did not have his best game; he finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Milwaukee's victory brought them up to 46-7 while Indiana's loss pulled them down to 31-23. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.90%, which places them first in the league. But Indiana enters the game with a 47.70% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.80

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 18 games against Indiana.