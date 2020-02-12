Watch Pacers vs. Bucks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Indiana
Current Records: Milwaukee 46-7; Indiana 31-23
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers will face off in a Central Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Bucks are cruising in on a five-game winning streak while Indiana is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.
Milwaukee strolled past the Sacramento Kings with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 123-111. Point guard Eric Bledsoe was the offensive standout of the contest for Milwaukee, picking up 28 points and eight assists along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, the Pacers were just a bucket shy of a win on Monday and fell 106-105 to the Brooklyn Nets. Indiana didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. One thing holding Indiana back was the mediocre play of point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who did not have his best game; he finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Milwaukee's victory brought them up to 46-7 while Indiana's loss pulled them down to 31-23. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.90%, which places them first in the league. But Indiana enters the game with a 47.70% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.80
Odds
The Bucks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 18 games against Indiana.
- Dec 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Indiana 89
- Nov 16, 2019 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Indiana 83
- Mar 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Indiana 98
- Feb 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Indiana 97
- Dec 12, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Oct 19, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 05, 2018 - Indiana 92 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Mar 02, 2018 - Indiana 103 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 08, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Indiana 101
- Apr 06, 2017 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Mar 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Indiana 85
- Feb 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Indiana 100
- Nov 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Indiana 107
- Apr 13, 2016 - Indiana 97 vs. Milwaukee 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Dec 31, 2015 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Indiana 116
- Nov 21, 2015 - Indiana 123 vs. Milwaukee 86
