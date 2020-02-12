Watch Pacers vs. Bucks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Pacers vs. Bucks basketball game

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Indiana

Current Records: Milwaukee 46-7; Indiana 31-23

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers will face off in a Central Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Bucks are cruising in on a five-game winning streak while Indiana is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.

Milwaukee strolled past the Sacramento Kings with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 123-111. Milwaukee's point guard Eric Bledsoe was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 28 points and eight assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pacers were just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 106-105 to the Brooklyn Nets. Indiana didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Bucks are now 46-7 while Indiana sits at 31-23. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.90%, which places them first in the league. But the Pacers enter the game with a 47.70% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 18 games against Indiana.

  • Dec 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Indiana 89
  • Nov 16, 2019 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Indiana 83
  • Mar 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Indiana 98
  • Feb 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Indiana 97
  • Dec 12, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Milwaukee 97
  • Oct 19, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Indiana 101
  • Mar 05, 2018 - Indiana 92 vs. Milwaukee 89
  • Mar 02, 2018 - Indiana 103 vs. Milwaukee 96
  • Jan 08, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Milwaukee 96
  • Jan 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Indiana 101
  • Apr 06, 2017 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 89
  • Mar 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Indiana 85
  • Feb 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Indiana 100
  • Nov 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Indiana 107
  • Apr 13, 2016 - Indiana 97 vs. Milwaukee 92
  • Mar 02, 2016 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 99
  • Dec 31, 2015 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Indiana 116
  • Nov 21, 2015 - Indiana 123 vs. Milwaukee 86
