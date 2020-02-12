Watch Pacers vs. Bucks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Indiana

Current Records: Milwaukee 46-7; Indiana 31-23

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers will face off in a Central Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Bucks are cruising in on a five-game winning streak while Indiana is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.

Milwaukee strolled past the Sacramento Kings with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 123-111. Milwaukee's point guard Eric Bledsoe was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 28 points and eight assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pacers were just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 106-105 to the Brooklyn Nets. Indiana didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Bucks are now 46-7 while Indiana sits at 31-23. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.90%, which places them first in the league. But the Pacers enter the game with a 47.70% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 18 games against Indiana.