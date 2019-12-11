Watch Pacers vs. Celtics: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Boston (away)

Current Records: Indiana 15-9; Boston 17-5

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Boston will be strutting in after a victory while Indiana will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between Indiana and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Indiana falling 110-99, it was darn close. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of PF Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 22 rebounds and 18 points. That's nine consecutive double-doubles for Sabonis.

A well-balanced attack led Boston over the Cleveland Cavaliers every single quarter on their way to victory. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Celtics took down Cleveland 110-88. Boston's PG Kemba Walker filled up the stat sheet. He shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and seven dimes.

This next game is expected to be close, with Indiana going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Indiana was close but no cigar when the two teams last met in April as they fell 110-106 to Boston. The defeat knocked the Pacers out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Celtics with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.24

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Celtics.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

Series History

Boston have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Indiana.