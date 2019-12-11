Watch Pacers vs. Celtics: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Pacers vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. Boston (away)
Current Records: Indiana 15-9; Boston 17-5
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Boston will be strutting in after a victory while Indiana will be stumbling in from a loss.
The contest between Indiana and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Indiana falling 110-99, it was darn close. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of PF Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 22 rebounds and 18 points. That's nine consecutive double-doubles for Sabonis.
A well-balanced attack led Boston over the Cleveland Cavaliers every single quarter on their way to victory. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Celtics took down Cleveland 110-88. Boston's PG Kemba Walker filled up the stat sheet. He shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and seven dimes.
This next game is expected to be close, with Indiana going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Indiana was close but no cigar when the two teams last met in April as they fell 110-106 to Boston. The defeat knocked the Pacers out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Celtics with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.24
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Celtics.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Indiana.
- Apr 21, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Indiana 106
- Apr 19, 2019 - Boston 104 vs. Indiana 96
- Apr 17, 2019 - Boston 99 vs. Indiana 91
- Apr 14, 2019 - Boston 84 vs. Indiana 74
- Apr 05, 2019 - Boston 117 vs. Indiana 97
- Mar 29, 2019 - Boston 114 vs. Indiana 112
- Jan 09, 2019 - Boston 135 vs. Indiana 108
- Nov 03, 2018 - Indiana 102 vs. Boston 101
- Mar 11, 2018 - Indiana 99 vs. Boston 97
- Feb 09, 2018 - Indiana 97 vs. Boston 91
- Dec 18, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Indiana 111
- Nov 25, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Indiana 98
- Mar 22, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 22, 2016 - Boston 109 vs. Indiana 102
- Nov 12, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. Indiana 99
- Mar 15, 2016 - Indiana 103 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 13, 2016 - Boston 103 vs. Indiana 94
- Nov 11, 2015 - Indiana 102 vs. Boston 91
- Nov 04, 2015 - Indiana 100 vs. Boston 98
