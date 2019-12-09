Watch Pacers vs. Clippers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Pacers vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: Indiana 15-8; Los Angeles 17-7
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road again on Monday and play against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Los Angeles struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.29 points per game.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Clippers and the Washington Wizards on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Clippers wrapped it up with a 135-119 win. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to SF Kawhi Leonard, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 11 boards in addition to five dimes.
Meanwhile, Indiana escaped with a win on Saturday against the New York Knicks by the margin of a single free throw on Saturday, 104-103. The squad ran away with 66 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Los Angeles are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 17-7 and Indiana to 15-8. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pacers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won six out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.
- Mar 19, 2019 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Indiana 109
- Feb 07, 2019 - Indiana 116 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Apr 01, 2018 - Indiana 111 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Mar 23, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Dec 04, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Nov 27, 2016 - Indiana 91 vs. Los Angeles 70
- Jan 26, 2016 - Los Angeles 91 vs. Indiana 89
- Dec 02, 2015 - Indiana 103 vs. Los Angeles 91
