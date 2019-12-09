Watch Pacers vs. Clippers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: Indiana 15-8; Los Angeles 17-7

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road again on Monday and play against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Los Angeles struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.29 points per game.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Clippers and the Washington Wizards on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Clippers wrapped it up with a 135-119 win. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to SF Kawhi Leonard, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 11 boards in addition to five dimes.

Meanwhile, Indiana escaped with a win on Saturday against the New York Knicks by the margin of a single free throw on Saturday, 104-103. The squad ran away with 66 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Los Angeles are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 17-7 and Indiana to 15-8. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pacers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Indiana have won six out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.