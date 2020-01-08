Watch Pacers vs. Heat: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Pacers vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami @ Indiana
Current Records: Miami 26-10; Indiana 23-14
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Indiana going off at just a 1-point favorite.
The Pacers greeted the new year with a 115-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. No one put up better numbers for Indiana than SF T.J. Warren, who really brought his A game. He had 36 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Miami greeted the new year with a 122-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Among those leading the charge for Miami was PG Goran Dragic, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 13 dimes.
The last time the two teams met in last December, Indiana and Miami were neck-and-neck, but Indiana came up empty-handed with a 113-112 loss. Maybe Indiana will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.50
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 211
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won eight out of their last 15 games against Miami.
- Dec 27, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 112
- Feb 02, 2019 - Indiana 95 vs. Miami 88
- Nov 16, 2018 - Indiana 99 vs. Miami 91
- Nov 09, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. Miami 102
- Mar 25, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Miami 107
- Jan 10, 2018 - Miami 114 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 19, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Miami 95
- Oct 21, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Indiana 108
- Mar 12, 2017 - Indiana 102 vs. Miami 98
- Feb 25, 2017 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 95
- Dec 14, 2016 - Miami 95 vs. Indiana 89
- Feb 22, 2016 - Miami 101 vs. Indiana 93
- Jan 04, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Indiana 96 vs. Miami 83
- Nov 06, 2015 - Indiana 90 vs. Miami 87
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Report: MRI for Davis comes back clean
Davis is expected to travel with the team on the upcoming two-game road trip
-
NBA DFS picks, Jan. 8 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Bucks vs. Warriors odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Bucks vs. Warriors matchup 10,000...
-
Lakers must preserve LeBron, Davis
Davis' MRI reportedly came back clean after a scary fall Tuesday night and should still travel...
-
Celtics vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Celtics vs. Spurs matchup 10,000...
-
Howard hits 3, Lakers bench goes wild
It was the eighth made 3-pointer of Howard's career
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...