Watch Pacers vs. Heat: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Miami @ Indiana

Current Records: Miami 26-10; Indiana 23-14

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Indiana going off at just a 1-point favorite.

The Pacers greeted the new year with a 115-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. No one put up better numbers for Indiana than SF T.J. Warren, who really brought his A game. He had 36 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Miami greeted the new year with a 122-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Among those leading the charge for Miami was PG Goran Dragic, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 13 dimes.

The last time the two teams met in last December, Indiana and Miami were neck-and-neck, but Indiana came up empty-handed with a 113-112 loss. Maybe Indiana will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.50

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 211

Over/Under: 211

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 15 games against Miami.

  • Dec 27, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 112
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Indiana 95 vs. Miami 88
  • Nov 16, 2018 - Indiana 99 vs. Miami 91
  • Nov 09, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. Miami 102
  • Mar 25, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Miami 107
  • Jan 10, 2018 - Miami 114 vs. Indiana 106
  • Nov 19, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Miami 95
  • Oct 21, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Indiana 108
  • Mar 12, 2017 - Indiana 102 vs. Miami 98
  • Feb 25, 2017 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 95
  • Dec 14, 2016 - Miami 95 vs. Indiana 89
  • Feb 22, 2016 - Miami 101 vs. Indiana 93
  • Jan 04, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Indiana 100
  • Dec 11, 2015 - Indiana 96 vs. Miami 83
  • Nov 06, 2015 - Indiana 90 vs. Miami 87
