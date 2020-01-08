Watch Pacers vs. Heat: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Miami @ Indiana

Current Records: Miami 26-10; Indiana 23-14

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Indiana going off at just a 1-point favorite.

The Pacers greeted the new year with a 115-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. No one put up better numbers for Indiana than SF T.J. Warren, who really brought his A game. He had 36 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Miami greeted the new year with a 122-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Among those leading the charge for Miami was PG Goran Dragic, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 13 dimes.

The last time the two teams met in last December, Indiana and Miami were neck-and-neck, but Indiana came up empty-handed with a 113-112 loss. Maybe Indiana will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 211

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 15 games against Miami.