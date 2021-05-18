Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Indiana

Regular Season Records: Charlotte 33-39; Indiana 34-38

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.35 points per matchup. They have a critical matchup against the Charlotte Hornets in the first round of the play-in tournament. They will be strutting in after a win while the Charlotte Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss.

Indiana had enough points to win and then some against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, taking their game 125-113. Among those leading the charge for the Pacers was small forward Oshae Brissett, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 31 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hornets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 115-110 to the Washington Wizards. Charlotte was up 36-22 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 22 points and nine assists in addition to nine boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Indiana is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Indiana ended up a good deal behind Charlotte when they played when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, losing 114-97. Can the Pacers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a 3-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Indiana.