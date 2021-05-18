Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Indiana
Regular Season Records: Charlotte 33-39; Indiana 34-38
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.35 points per matchup. They have a critical matchup against the Charlotte Hornets in the first round of the play-in tournament. They will be strutting in after a win while the Charlotte Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss.
Indiana had enough points to win and then some against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, taking their game 125-113. Among those leading the charge for the Pacers was small forward Oshae Brissett, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 31 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Hornets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 115-110 to the Washington Wizards. Charlotte was up 36-22 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 22 points and nine assists in addition to nine boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Indiana is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Indiana ended up a good deal behind Charlotte when they played when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, losing 114-97. Can the Pacers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a 3-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Indiana.
- Apr 02, 2021 - Charlotte 114 vs. Indiana 97
- Jan 29, 2021 - Charlotte 108 vs. Indiana 105
- Jan 27, 2021 - Indiana 116 vs. Charlotte 106
- Feb 25, 2020 - Indiana 119 vs. Charlotte 80
- Jan 06, 2020 - Indiana 115 vs. Charlotte 104
- Dec 15, 2019 - Indiana 107 vs. Charlotte 85
- Nov 05, 2019 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 120
- Feb 11, 2019 - Indiana 99 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 20, 2019 - Indiana 120 vs. Charlotte 95
- Nov 21, 2018 - Charlotte 127 vs. Indiana 109
- Apr 10, 2018 - Charlotte 119 vs. Indiana 93
- Apr 08, 2018 - Indiana 123 vs. Charlotte 117
- Feb 02, 2018 - Charlotte 133 vs. Indiana 126
- Jan 29, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Charlotte 96
- Mar 15, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Charlotte 77
- Mar 06, 2017 - Charlotte 100 vs. Indiana 88
- Dec 12, 2016 - Indiana 110 vs. Charlotte 94
- Nov 07, 2016 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 04, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Indiana 101
- Feb 26, 2016 - Charlotte 96 vs. Indiana 95
- Feb 10, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. Indiana 95