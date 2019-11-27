Watch Pacers vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Pacers vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. Utah (away)
Current Records: Indiana 10-6; Utah 11-6
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.
Indiana can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They had enough points to win and then some against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, taking their contest 126-114. The Pacers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of PF Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds along with six dimes, and SF T.J. Warren, who had 26 points. Warren's performance made up for a slower game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.
As for Utah, it looks like Utah got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 122-118. PG Mike Conley had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 28 minutes but picked up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 7-7-1 against the spread.
Indiana was completely in charge when the two teams last met in last November, breezing past Utah 121-88. Will the Pacers repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jazz.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana and Utah both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Nov 26, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. Utah 88
- Nov 19, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. Utah 94
- Mar 07, 2018 - Utah 104 vs. Indiana 84
- Jan 15, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Utah 94
- Mar 20, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Utah 100
- Jan 21, 2017 - Utah 109 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 05, 2015 - Utah 122 vs. Indiana 119
- Oct 31, 2015 - Utah 97 vs. Indiana 76
