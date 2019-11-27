Watch Pacers vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Utah (away)

Current Records: Indiana 10-6; Utah 11-6

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.

Indiana can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They had enough points to win and then some against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, taking their contest 126-114. The Pacers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of PF Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds along with six dimes, and SF T.J. Warren, who had 26 points. Warren's performance made up for a slower game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

As for Utah, it looks like Utah got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 122-118. PG Mike Conley had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 28 minutes but picked up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 7-7-1 against the spread.

Indiana was completely in charge when the two teams last met in last November, breezing past Utah 121-88. Will the Pacers repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jazz.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

Series History

Indiana and Utah both have four wins in their last eight games.