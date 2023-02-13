Who's Playing

Utah @ Indiana

Current Records: Utah 28-30; Indiana 25-33

What to Know

This Monday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.24 points per game. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET Monday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Utah was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 126-120 to the New York Knicks. Despite the loss, the Jazz had strong showings from small forward Lauri Markkanen, who had 29 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks, and small forward Talen Horton-Tucker, who had 23 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers ended up a good deal behind the Washington Wizards when they played this past Saturday, losing 127-113. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton (21 points) and center Myles Turner (20 points) were the top scorers for Indiana. Turner hadn't helped his team much against the Phoenix Suns this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count Indiana out just yet.

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won eight out of their last 15 games against Indiana.