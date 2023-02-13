Who's Playing
Utah @ Indiana
Current Records: Utah 28-30; Indiana 25-33
What to Know
This Monday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.24 points per game. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET Monday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Utah was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 126-120 to the New York Knicks. Despite the loss, the Jazz had strong showings from small forward Lauri Markkanen, who had 29 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks, and small forward Talen Horton-Tucker, who had 23 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers ended up a good deal behind the Washington Wizards when they played this past Saturday, losing 127-113. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton (21 points) and center Myles Turner (20 points) were the top scorers for Indiana. Turner hadn't helped his team much against the Phoenix Suns this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count Indiana out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.91
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won eight out of their last 15 games against Indiana.
- Dec 02, 2022 - Utah 139 vs. Indiana 119
- Jan 08, 2022 - Indiana 125 vs. Utah 113
- Nov 11, 2021 - Indiana 111 vs. Utah 100
- Apr 16, 2021 - Utah 119 vs. Indiana 111
- Feb 07, 2021 - Utah 103 vs. Indiana 95
- Jan 20, 2020 - Utah 118 vs. Indiana 88
- Nov 27, 2019 - Indiana 121 vs. Utah 102
- Nov 26, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. Utah 88
- Nov 19, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. Utah 94
- Mar 07, 2018 - Utah 104 vs. Indiana 84
- Jan 15, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Utah 94
- Mar 20, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Utah 100
- Jan 21, 2017 - Utah 109 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 05, 2015 - Utah 122 vs. Indiana 119
- Oct 31, 2015 - Utah 97 vs. Indiana 76