Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Indiana
Current Records: Sacramento 28-37; Indiana 30-34
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. If the game is anything like Sacramento's 127-122 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Pacers received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 154-141 to the Washington Wizards. Indiana was down 122-102 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Indiana's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Domantas Sabonis, who almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, 19 boards, and nine assists. That makes it 13 consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Tuesday Sacramento sidestepped the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 103-99 victory. Sacramento's shooting guard Delon Wright was one of the most active players for the team, almost dropping a triple-double on 13 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes.
Indiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in 22 of their 30 home games.
Sacramento's win lifted them to 28-37 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 30-34. Allowing an average of 118.46 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won six out of their last ten games against Sacramento.
- Jan 11, 2021 - Sacramento 127 vs. Indiana 122
- Dec 20, 2019 - Indiana 119 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 08, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. Sacramento 97
- Dec 01, 2018 - Sacramento 111 vs. Indiana 110
- Mar 29, 2018 - Indiana 106 vs. Sacramento 103
- Oct 31, 2017 - Indiana 101 vs. Sacramento 83
- Jan 27, 2017 - Indiana 115 vs. Sacramento 111
- Jan 18, 2017 - Indiana 106 vs. Sacramento 100
- Jan 23, 2016 - Sacramento 108 vs. Indiana 97
- Dec 23, 2015 - Sacramento 108 vs. Indiana 106