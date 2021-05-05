Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Indiana

Current Records: Sacramento 28-37; Indiana 30-34

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. If the game is anything like Sacramento's 127-122 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Pacers received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 154-141 to the Washington Wizards. Indiana was down 122-102 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Indiana's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Domantas Sabonis, who almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, 19 boards, and nine assists. That makes it 13 consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Tuesday Sacramento sidestepped the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 103-99 victory. Sacramento's shooting guard Delon Wright was one of the most active players for the team, almost dropping a triple-double on 13 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes.

Indiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in 22 of their 30 home games.

Sacramento's win lifted them to 28-37 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 30-34. Allowing an average of 118.46 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana have won six out of their last ten games against Sacramento.