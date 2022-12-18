Who's Playing

New York @ Indiana

Current Records: New York 16-13; Indiana 15-15

What to Know

This Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.8 points per game. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 118-112 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The losing side was boosted by point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 14 assists.

Meanwhile, New York made easy work of the Chicago Bulls this past Friday and carried off a 114-91 win. The Knicks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Jalen Brunson led the charge as he shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 22 points and six dimes.

New York's victory lifted them to 16-13 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 15-15. We'll see if New York can repeat their recent success or if Indiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.85

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana have won 15 out of their last 24 games against New York.