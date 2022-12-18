Who's Playing
New York @ Indiana
Current Records: New York 16-13; Indiana 15-15
What to Know
This Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.8 points per game. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 118-112 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The losing side was boosted by point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 14 assists.
Meanwhile, New York made easy work of the Chicago Bulls this past Friday and carried off a 114-91 win. The Knicks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Jalen Brunson led the charge as he shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 22 points and six dimes.
New York's victory lifted them to 16-13 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 15-15. We'll see if New York can repeat their recent success or if Indiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $2.85
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Indiana have won 15 out of their last 24 games against New York.
- Jan 04, 2022 - New York 104 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 08, 2021 - Indiana 122 vs. New York 102
- Nov 15, 2021 - New York 92 vs. Indiana 84
- Nov 03, 2021 - Indiana 111 vs. New York 98
- Feb 27, 2021 - New York 110 vs. Indiana 107
- Jan 02, 2021 - New York 106 vs. Indiana 102
- Dec 23, 2020 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 107
- Feb 21, 2020 - Indiana 106 vs. New York 98
- Feb 01, 2020 - New York 92 vs. Indiana 85
- Dec 07, 2019 - Indiana 104 vs. New York 103
- Mar 12, 2019 - Indiana 103 vs. New York 98
- Jan 11, 2019 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 106
- Dec 16, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. New York 99
- Oct 31, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. New York 101
- Feb 11, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 113
- Dec 04, 2017 - Indiana 115 vs. New York 97
- Nov 05, 2017 - New York 108 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 14, 2017 - New York 87 vs. Indiana 81
- Jan 23, 2017 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 103
- Jan 07, 2017 - Indiana 123 vs. New York 109
- Dec 20, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Indiana 111
- Apr 12, 2016 - Indiana 102 vs. New York 90
- Apr 03, 2016 - Indiana 92 vs. New York 87
- Feb 24, 2016 - Indiana 108 vs. New York 105