Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Indiana

Current Records: Los Angeles 40-30; Indiana 33-37

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Los Angeles Lakers will be on the road. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Los Angeles and Indiana will really light up the scoreboard.

Things were close when the Lakers and the Houston Rockets clashed on Wednesday, but Los Angeles ultimately edged out the opposition 124-122. Los Angeles' shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 23 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Indiana came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, falling 142-133. Indiana's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Justin Holiday, who shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 26 points, five dimes and five boards.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 40-30 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 33-37. Allowing an average of 115.29 points per game, the Pacers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana have won seven out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.