Who's Playing
Orlando @ Indiana
Current Records: Orlando 7-8; Indiana 8-6
What to Know
The Orlando Magic are 4-14 against the Indiana Pacers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Orlando is on the road again on Friday and plays against Indiana at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Magic will be strutting in after a win while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Orlando skirted by the Minnesota Timberwolves 97-96 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Cole Anthony as the clock expired. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 51-35 deficit. Orlando's center Nikola Vucevic did his thing and had 28 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, Indiana lost to the Dallas Mavericks at home by a decisive 124-112 margin. Despite the loss, the Pacers had strong showings from point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 26 points and five assists, and power forward Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds.
Indiana's defeat took them down to 8-6 while Orlando's win pulled them up to 7-8. We'll see if Indiana can steal the Magic's luck or if Orlando records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Indiana have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Orlando.
- Aug 04, 2020 - Indiana 120 vs. Orlando 109
- Nov 23, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Orlando 106
- Nov 10, 2019 - Indiana 109 vs. Orlando 102
- Mar 30, 2019 - Orlando 121 vs. Indiana 116
- Mar 02, 2019 - Orlando 117 vs. Indiana 112
- Jan 31, 2019 - Orlando 107 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 07, 2018 - Indiana 112 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 27, 2018 - Indiana 114 vs. Orlando 112
- Nov 27, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Orlando 109
- Nov 20, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Orlando 97
- Apr 08, 2017 - Indiana 127 vs. Orlando 112
- Feb 01, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Orlando 88
- Jan 01, 2017 - Indiana 117 vs. Orlando 104
- Nov 14, 2016 - Indiana 88 vs. Orlando 69
- Mar 31, 2016 - Orlando 114 vs. Indiana 94
- Feb 21, 2016 - Indiana 105 vs. Orlando 102
- Jan 06, 2016 - Indiana 95 vs. Orlando 86
- Nov 09, 2015 - Indiana 97 vs. Orlando 84