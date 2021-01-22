Who's Playing

Orlando @ Indiana

Current Records: Orlando 7-8; Indiana 8-6

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are 4-14 against the Indiana Pacers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Orlando is on the road again on Friday and plays against Indiana at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Magic will be strutting in after a win while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Orlando skirted by the Minnesota Timberwolves 97-96 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Cole Anthony as the clock expired. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 51-35 deficit. Orlando's center Nikola Vucevic did his thing and had 28 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Indiana lost to the Dallas Mavericks at home by a decisive 124-112 margin. Despite the loss, the Pacers had strong showings from point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 26 points and five assists, and power forward Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds.

Indiana's defeat took them down to 8-6 while Orlando's win pulled them up to 7-8. We'll see if Indiana can steal the Magic's luck or if Orlando records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Orlando.