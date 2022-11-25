Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Indiana

Current Records: Brooklyn 9-10; Indiana 10-7

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Brooklyn will be strutting in after a win while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a loss.

It looks like Indiana got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The contest between Indiana and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Indiana falling 115-101. Shooting guard Buddy Hield wasn't much of a difference maker for Indiana; Hield played for 34 minutes with and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Nets proved too difficult a challenge. Brooklyn took down the Raptors 112-98. It was another big night for Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 29 points.

The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Indiana is now 10-7 while the Nets sit at 9-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Indiana ranks second in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.71 on average. But Brooklyn is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the most blocked shots per game in the league at 7.53. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Nets are a 3-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won 13 out of their last 26 games against Brooklyn.