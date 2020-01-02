Watch Pacers vs. Nuggets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Pacers vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Indiana
Current Records: Denver 23-10; Indiana 22-12
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets' road trip will continue as they head to Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Denver has to be hurting after a devastating 130-104 defeat at the hands of the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. The losing side was boosted by PG Monte Morris, who had 18 points.
Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers wrapped up 2019 with a 115-97 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Indiana's success was spearheaded by the efforts of PF Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds in addition to five assists, and SF T.J. Warren, who had 21 points.
Denver took a serious blow against Indiana when the two teams previously met in March of last year, falling 124-88. Can the Nuggets avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won five out of their last eight games against Indiana.
- Mar 24, 2019 - Indiana 124 vs. Denver 88
- Mar 16, 2019 - Denver 102 vs. Indiana 100
- Apr 03, 2018 - Denver 107 vs. Indiana 104
- Dec 10, 2017 - Indiana 126 vs. Denver 116
- Mar 24, 2017 - Denver 125 vs. Indiana 117
- Jan 12, 2017 - Denver 140 vs. Indiana 112
- Jan 30, 2016 - Indiana 109 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 17, 2016 - Denver 129 vs. Indiana 126
