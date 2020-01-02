Watch Pacers vs. Nuggets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Denver @ Indiana

Current Records: Denver 23-10; Indiana 22-12

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets' road trip will continue as they head to Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Denver has to be hurting after a devastating 130-104 defeat at the hands of the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. The losing side was boosted by PG Monte Morris, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers wrapped up 2019 with a 115-97 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Indiana's success was spearheaded by the efforts of PF Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds in addition to five assists, and SF T.J. Warren, who had 21 points.

Denver took a serious blow against Indiana when the two teams previously met in March of last year, falling 124-88. Can the Nuggets avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

Series History

Denver have won five out of their last eight games against Indiana.