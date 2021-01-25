Who's Playing
Toronto @ Indiana
Current Records: Toronto 7-9; Indiana 9-7
What to Know
The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Toronto Raptors are hoping for another win. They snuck past the Indiana Pacers with a 107-102 victory on Sunday. The Raptors can attribute much of their success to small forward OG Anunoby, who had 30 points along with eight rebounds and five steals.
Toronto's victory brought them up to 7-9 while the Pacers' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 9-7. Toronto is 3-3 after wins this year, and Indiana is 4-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Toronto have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Indiana.
- Jan 24, 2021 - Toronto 107 vs. Indiana 102
- Feb 23, 2020 - Toronto 127 vs. Indiana 81
- Feb 07, 2020 - Toronto 115 vs. Indiana 106
- Feb 05, 2020 - Toronto 119 vs. Indiana 118
- Dec 23, 2019 - Indiana 120 vs. Toronto 115
- Jan 23, 2019 - Indiana 110 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 06, 2019 - Toronto 121 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 19, 2018 - Toronto 99 vs. Indiana 96
- Apr 06, 2018 - Toronto 92 vs. Indiana 73
- Mar 15, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Indiana 99
- Dec 01, 2017 - Toronto 120 vs. Indiana 115
- Nov 24, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 04, 2017 - Indiana 108 vs. Toronto 90
- Mar 31, 2017 - Toronto 111 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 19, 2017 - Toronto 116 vs. Indiana 91
- May 01, 2016 - Toronto 89 vs. Indiana 84
- Apr 29, 2016 - Indiana 101 vs. Toronto 83
- Apr 26, 2016 - Toronto 102 vs. Indiana 99
- Apr 23, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Toronto 83
- Apr 21, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Indiana 85
- Apr 18, 2016 - Toronto 98 vs. Indiana 87
- Apr 16, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Toronto 90
- Apr 08, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Indiana 98
- Mar 17, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 14, 2015 - Indiana 106 vs. Toronto 90
- Oct 28, 2015 - Toronto 106 vs. Indiana 99