Who's Playing

Toronto @ Indiana

Current Records: Toronto 7-9; Indiana 9-7

What to Know

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Toronto Raptors are hoping for another win. They snuck past the Indiana Pacers with a 107-102 victory on Sunday. The Raptors can attribute much of their success to small forward OG Anunoby, who had 30 points along with eight rebounds and five steals.

Toronto's victory brought them up to 7-9 while the Pacers' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 9-7. Toronto is 3-3 after wins this year, and Indiana is 4-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toronto have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Indiana.