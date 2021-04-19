Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Indiana
Current Records: San Antonio 27-28; Indiana 26-30
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs' road trip will continue as they head to Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 8 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Indiana Pacers. If the matchup is anything like Indiana's 139-133 win from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Spurs took their game against the Phoenix Suns this past Saturday by a conclusive 111-85 score. With San Antonio ahead 64-45 at the half, the contest was all but over already. They can attribute much of their success to power forward Drew Eubanks, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 13 boards.
Meanwhile, the Pacers received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 129-117 to the Atlanta Hawks. Despite the defeat, Indiana got a solid performance out of point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 29 points and eight assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, San Antonio is expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 17-7-1 ATS in away games but only 29-25-1 all in all.
San Antonio's victory brought them up to 27-28 while Indiana's loss pulled them down to 26-30. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Spurs rank second in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.3 on average. But the Pacers enter the contest with 8.64 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spurs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won six out of their last ten games against San Antonio.
- Apr 03, 2021 - Indiana 139 vs. San Antonio 133
- Mar 02, 2020 - Indiana 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Nov 23, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Indiana 100
- Oct 24, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. San Antonio 96
- Jan 21, 2018 - Indiana 94 vs. San Antonio 86
- Oct 29, 2017 - Indiana 97 vs. San Antonio 94
- Mar 01, 2017 - San Antonio 100 vs. Indiana 99
- Feb 13, 2017 - San Antonio 110 vs. Indiana 106
- Mar 07, 2016 - Indiana 99 vs. San Antonio 91
- Dec 21, 2015 - San Antonio 106 vs. Indiana 92