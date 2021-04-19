Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Indiana

Current Records: San Antonio 27-28; Indiana 26-30

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs' road trip will continue as they head to Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 8 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Indiana Pacers. If the matchup is anything like Indiana's 139-133 win from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Spurs took their game against the Phoenix Suns this past Saturday by a conclusive 111-85 score. With San Antonio ahead 64-45 at the half, the contest was all but over already. They can attribute much of their success to power forward Drew Eubanks, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 13 boards.

Meanwhile, the Pacers received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 129-117 to the Atlanta Hawks. Despite the defeat, Indiana got a solid performance out of point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 29 points and eight assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, San Antonio is expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 17-7-1 ATS in away games but only 29-25-1 all in all.

San Antonio's victory brought them up to 27-28 while Indiana's loss pulled them down to 26-30. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Spurs rank second in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.3 on average. But the Pacers enter the contest with 8.64 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Indiana have won six out of their last ten games against San Antonio.