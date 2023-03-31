Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Indiana

Current Records: Oklahoma City 38-39; Indiana 33-44

What to Know

This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.38 points per game. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers on the road at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Thunder should still be riding high after a win, while Indiana will be looking to regain their footing.

OKC escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons by the margin of a single free throw, 107-106. Among those leading the charge for OKC was small forward Jalen Williams, who had 27 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 149-136 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Bennedict Mathurin, who had 29 points along with nine boards, and small forward Aaron Nesmith, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Thunder are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Oklahoma City against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Oklahoma City took their contest against Indiana in the teams' previous meeting in January by a conclusive 126-106 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for OKC since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Thunder are a 3-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Indiana have won nine out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma City.