Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Indiana
Current Records: Oklahoma City 38-39; Indiana 33-44
What to Know
This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.38 points per game. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers on the road at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Thunder should still be riding high after a win, while Indiana will be looking to regain their footing.
OKC escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons by the margin of a single free throw, 107-106. Among those leading the charge for OKC was small forward Jalen Williams, who had 27 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Indiana received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 149-136 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Bennedict Mathurin, who had 29 points along with nine boards, and small forward Aaron Nesmith, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Thunder are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Oklahoma City against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.
Oklahoma City took their contest against Indiana in the teams' previous meeting in January by a conclusive 126-106 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for OKC since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Thunder are a 3-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Indiana have won nine out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma City.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Indiana 106
- Feb 25, 2022 - Oklahoma City 129 vs. Indiana 125
- Jan 28, 2022 - Indiana 113 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- May 01, 2021 - Indiana 152 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 21, 2021 - Indiana 122 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 04, 2019 - Indiana 107 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Nov 12, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Mar 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Indiana 99
- Mar 14, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Dec 13, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Indiana 95
- Oct 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Indiana 96
- Feb 06, 2017 - Indiana 93 vs. Oklahoma City 90
- Nov 20, 2016 - Indiana 115 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Mar 19, 2016 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Indiana 111
- Feb 19, 2016 - Indiana 101 vs. Oklahoma City 98