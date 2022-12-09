Who's Playing
Washington @ Indiana
Current Records: Washington 11-14; Indiana 13-12
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers will be returning home after a seven-game road trip. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 121-115 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. One thing holding Indiana back was the mediocre play of point guard Andrew Nembhard, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Washington was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 115-111 to the Chicago Bulls. Center Kristaps Porzingis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points in addition to nine rebounds.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Allowing an average of 116.12 points per game, Indiana hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $2.00
Odds
The Pacers are a 5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Washington have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Indiana.
