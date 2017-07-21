WATCH: Pelicans star Anthony Davis latest to embrace 'Drive-By Dunk Challenge'
Now NBA stars are invading your neighborhoods and looking for your hoops
We told you yesterday that no hoop was safe. The "Drive-By Dunk Challenge" is the hottest meme sweeping the globe, and everywhere from Australia to Ohio, unsuspecting hoops are getting wrecked by random passersby.
Not to be shown up by some amateurs, New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis got in on the action, pulling up to a random house to scope out his next target. With the tunes blasting, Davis pulls over the car, takes a quick sip of what appears to be Red Bull to get his wings and jogs into the strangers' driveway before jamming on the hoop.
Despite the fact that the hoop isn't regulation height, it's still pretty funny that he really wouldn't have had to leave his feet if he didn't want to. But he takes a little jump and slams it with both hands, possibly imagining it was Norman Powell underneath that hoop.
He quickly makes his escape and lives to dunk another day. For those of you in the Bayou with hoops in your driveway, look out for the 6-foot-11, unibrow-sporting dunker who still remains at large.
