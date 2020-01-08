Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Pelicans vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago @ New Orleans
Current Records: Chicago 13-24; New Orleans 12-25
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.89 points per game in their game on Wednesday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. If the matchup is anything like New Orleans' 125-120 victory from the last time they met February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
New Orleans needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 128-126 to the Utah Jazz. New Orleans' loss came about despite a quality game from SF Brandon Ingram, who had 35 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, Chicago opened the new year with a less-than-successful 118-110 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Chicago's defeat came about despite a quality game from PF Lauri Markkanen, who had 26 points along with nine rebounds.
The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a 4-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans and Chicago both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 06, 2019 - New Orleans 125 vs. Chicago 120
- Nov 07, 2018 - New Orleans 107 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 22, 2018 - New Orleans 132 vs. Chicago 128
- Nov 04, 2017 - New Orleans 96 vs. Chicago 90
- Apr 02, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 14, 2017 - Chicago 107 vs. New Orleans 99
- Apr 11, 2016 - Chicago 121 vs. New Orleans 116
- Dec 12, 2015 - Chicago 98 vs. New Orleans 94
