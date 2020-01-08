Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Chicago @ New Orleans

Current Records: Chicago 13-24; New Orleans 12-25

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.89 points per game in their game on Wednesday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. If the matchup is anything like New Orleans' 125-120 victory from the last time they met February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

New Orleans needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 128-126 to the Utah Jazz. New Orleans' loss came about despite a quality game from SF Brandon Ingram, who had 35 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Chicago opened the new year with a less-than-successful 118-110 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Chicago's defeat came about despite a quality game from PF Lauri Markkanen, who had 26 points along with nine rebounds.

The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a 4-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

New Orleans and Chicago both have four wins in their last eight games.