Watch Pelicans vs. Clippers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Pelicans vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ New Orleans
Current Records: Los Angeles 29-13; New Orleans 16-26
What to Know
On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.29 points per contest. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans and Los Angeles are even-steven over their past 16 head-to-heads (8-8).
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pelicans ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 138-132 win over the Utah Jazz. It was another big night for SF Brandon Ingram, who had 49 points and six assists along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Los Angeles coming into their game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Los Angeles made easy work of Orlando and carried off a 122-95 victory. It was another big night for SF Kawhi Leonard, who had 32 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. The matchup made it Leonard's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.
Their wins bumped the Pelicans to 16-26 and the Clippers to 29-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Pelicans and the Clippers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Orleans and Los Angeles both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Nov 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 14, 2019 - New Orleans 132 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Jan 14, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Dec 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 129 vs. New Orleans 126
- Oct 23, 2018 - New Orleans 116 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Apr 09, 2018 - New Orleans 113 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Mar 06, 2018 - New Orleans 121 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Jan 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 103
- Nov 11, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 28, 2016 - New Orleans 102 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 133 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 96
- Mar 20, 2016 - New Orleans 109 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 31, 2015 - Los Angeles 95 vs. New Orleans 89
- Nov 27, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. New Orleans 90
-
