Watch Pelicans vs. Clippers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ New Orleans

Current Records: Los Angeles 29-13; New Orleans 16-26

What to Know

On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.29 points per contest. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans and Los Angeles are even-steven over their past 16 head-to-heads (8-8).

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pelicans ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 138-132 win over the Utah Jazz. It was another big night for SF Brandon Ingram, who had 49 points and six assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Los Angeles coming into their game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Los Angeles made easy work of Orlando and carried off a 122-95 victory. It was another big night for SF Kawhi Leonard, who had 32 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. The matchup made it Leonard's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Their wins bumped the Pelicans to 16-26 and the Clippers to 29-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Pelicans and the Clippers clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Orleans and Los Angeles both have eight wins in their last 16 games.