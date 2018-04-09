Watch Pelicans vs. Clippers online: NBA live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Clippers on Monday night in an important game for playoff seeding in the Western Conference. The Pelicans enter the game at 46-34 on the season, which has them in a three-way tie for fifth place in the West. The Clippers, on the other hand, have been eliminated from playoff contention. At 42-38 on the season, they sit in 10th place.

This is the fourth and final meeting between these two teams this season. The Pelicans have won two of the previous meetings, while the Clippers have taken one of them.

How to watch Pelicans at Clippers



Date: Monday, April 9



Monday, April 9 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



Analysis

The Clippers gave a valiant effort this season, battling through a ridiculous amount of injuries and losing their best player, Blake Griffin, via trade. In the end, they came up a few games short of making the playoffs, as they were eliminated over the weekend by the Nuggets.

Their opponent on Monday night, however, is still in the mix. But, despite being in a three-way tie for fifth place with just two games to play, the Pelicans have by no means locked up a playoff spot. The Pels control their own destiny, and would guarantee themselves a spot in the postseason if they win out -- they could even still get home-court advantage in the first round. But things will get mighty interesting if they lose to the Clips.

It will be interesting to see whether the Clips come out eager to play spoiler and finish the season on a high note, or if their will to fight has been drained by officially being eliminated from contention.