Watch Pelicans vs. Clippers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ New Orleans

Current Records: Los Angeles 29-13; New Orleans 16-26

What to Know

On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.29 points per game. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans and Los Angeles are even-steven over their past 16 head-to-heads (8-8).

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pelicans ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 138-132 victory over the Utah Jazz. The Pelicans' SF Brandon Ingram was on fire, picking up 49 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Los Angeles coming into their contest against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Los Angeles took their matchup against Orlando by a conclusive 122-95 score. It was another big night for SF Kawhi Leonard, who had 32 points and five assists along with five boards. Leonard's afternoon made it four games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Their wins bumped the Pelicans to 16-26 and the Clippers to 29-13. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans and Los Angeles both have eight wins in their last 16 games.