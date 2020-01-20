Watch Pelicans vs. Clippers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Pelicans vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ New Orleans
Current Records: Los Angeles 29-13; New Orleans 16-26
What to Know
On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.29 points per game. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans and Los Angeles are even-steven over their past 16 head-to-heads (8-8).
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pelicans ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 138-132 victory over the Utah Jazz. The Pelicans' SF Brandon Ingram was on fire, picking up 49 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Los Angeles coming into their contest against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Los Angeles took their matchup against Orlando by a conclusive 122-95 score. It was another big night for SF Kawhi Leonard, who had 32 points and five assists along with five boards. Leonard's afternoon made it four games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Their wins bumped the Pelicans to 16-26 and the Clippers to 29-13. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans and Los Angeles both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Nov 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 14, 2019 - New Orleans 132 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Jan 14, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Dec 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 129 vs. New Orleans 126
- Oct 23, 2018 - New Orleans 116 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Apr 09, 2018 - New Orleans 113 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Mar 06, 2018 - New Orleans 121 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Jan 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 103
- Nov 11, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 28, 2016 - New Orleans 102 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 133 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 96
- Mar 20, 2016 - New Orleans 109 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 31, 2015 - Los Angeles 95 vs. New Orleans 89
- Nov 27, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. New Orleans 90
