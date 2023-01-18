Who's Playing
Miami @ New Orleans
Current Records: Miami 24-21; New Orleans 26-18
What to Know
After five games on the road, the New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans hasn't won a game against Miami since March 6 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The Pelicans came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, falling 113-103. The losing side was boosted by center Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Heat came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, falling 121-113. Small forward Jimmy Butler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 34 points.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.78
Odds
The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Miami have won ten out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Miami 112 vs. New Orleans 97
- Nov 17, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. New Orleans 98
- Mar 04, 2021 - Miami 103 vs. New Orleans 93
- Dec 25, 2020 - Miami 111 vs. New Orleans 98
- Mar 06, 2020 - New Orleans 110 vs. Miami 104
- Nov 16, 2019 - Miami 109 vs. New Orleans 94
- Dec 16, 2018 - Miami 102 vs. New Orleans 96
- Nov 30, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. New Orleans 101
- Feb 23, 2018 - New Orleans 124 vs. Miami 123
- Dec 23, 2017 - New Orleans 109 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 15, 2017 - Miami 120 vs. New Orleans 112
- Dec 23, 2016 - New Orleans 91 vs. Miami 87
- Mar 22, 2016 - Miami 113 vs. New Orleans 99
- Dec 25, 2015 - Miami 94 vs. New Orleans 88