Who's Playing

Miami @ New Orleans

Current Records: Miami 24-21; New Orleans 26-18

What to Know

After five games on the road, the New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans hasn't won a game against Miami since March 6 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The Pelicans came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, falling 113-103. The losing side was boosted by center Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Heat came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, falling 121-113. Small forward Jimmy Butler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 34 points.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.78

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Miami have won ten out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.