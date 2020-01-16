Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
How to watch Pelicans vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ New Orleans
Current Records: Utah 28-12; New Orleans 15-26
What to Know
On Thursday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.93 points per contest. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center after a few days off. The Pelicans have some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but New Orleans ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 117-110 win over the Detroit Pistons. The team ran away with 63 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.
Meanwhile, Utah strolled past the Brooklyn Nets with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 118-107. C Rudy Gobert and SF Joe Ingles were among the main playmakers for Utah as the former dropped a double-double on 22 points and 18 boards and the latter shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 27 points. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Gobert.
Their wins bumped New Orleans to 15-26 and Utah to 28-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Pelicans and the Jazz clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 12 out of their last 16 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 06, 2020 - Utah 128 vs. New Orleans 126
- Nov 23, 2019 - Utah 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Mar 06, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 104
- Mar 04, 2019 - New Orleans 115 vs. Utah 112
- Oct 27, 2018 - Utah 132 vs. New Orleans 111
- Mar 11, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. New Orleans 99
- Feb 05, 2018 - Utah 133 vs. New Orleans 109
- Jan 03, 2018 - New Orleans 108 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 01, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 108
- Mar 27, 2017 - Utah 108 vs. New Orleans 100
- Mar 06, 2017 - Utah 88 vs. New Orleans 83
- Feb 08, 2017 - Utah 127 vs. New Orleans 94
- Mar 05, 2016 - Utah 106 vs. New Orleans 94
- Feb 10, 2016 - New Orleans 100 vs. Utah 96
- Dec 16, 2015 - New Orleans 104 vs. Utah 94
- Nov 28, 2015 - Utah 101 vs. New Orleans 87
-
