Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Utah @ New Orleans

Current Records: Utah 28-12; New Orleans 15-26

What to Know

On Thursday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.93 points per contest. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center after a few days off. The Pelicans have some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but New Orleans ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 117-110 win over the Detroit Pistons. The team ran away with 63 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

Meanwhile, Utah strolled past the Brooklyn Nets with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 118-107. C Rudy Gobert and SF Joe Ingles were among the main playmakers for Utah as the former dropped a double-double on 22 points and 18 boards and the latter shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 27 points. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Gobert.

Their wins bumped New Orleans to 15-26 and Utah to 28-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Pelicans and the Jazz clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 12 out of their last 16 games against New Orleans.