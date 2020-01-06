Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Utah @ New Orleans

Current Records: Utah 23-12; New Orleans 12-24

What to Know

The Utah Jazz's will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. Utah is coming into the contest hot, having won five in a row.

Utah greeted the new year with a 109-96 win over the Orlando Magic. Utah can attribute much of their success to SG Donovan Mitchell, who had 32 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans escaped with a win against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single basket, 117-115. No one put up better numbers for New Orleans than PG Lonzo Ball, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 24 points and ten dimes in addition to six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Jazz are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Utah to 23-12 and New Orleans to 12-24. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Jazz and the Pelicans clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Odds

The Jazz are a 3-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Utah have won 11 out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.