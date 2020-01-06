Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Pelicans vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ New Orleans
Current Records: Utah 23-12; New Orleans 12-24
What to Know
The Utah Jazz's will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. Utah is coming into the contest hot, having won five in a row.
Utah greeted the new year with a 109-96 win over the Orlando Magic. Utah can attribute much of their success to SG Donovan Mitchell, who had 32 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans escaped with a win against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single basket, 117-115. No one put up better numbers for New Orleans than PG Lonzo Ball, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 24 points and ten dimes in addition to six boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Jazz are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Utah to 23-12 and New Orleans to 12-24. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Jazz and the Pelicans clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Jazz are a 3-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 11 out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.
- Nov 23, 2019 - Utah 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Mar 06, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 104
- Mar 04, 2019 - New Orleans 115 vs. Utah 112
- Oct 27, 2018 - Utah 132 vs. New Orleans 111
- Mar 11, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. New Orleans 99
- Feb 05, 2018 - Utah 133 vs. New Orleans 109
- Jan 03, 2018 - New Orleans 108 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 01, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 108
- Mar 27, 2017 - Utah 108 vs. New Orleans 100
- Mar 06, 2017 - Utah 88 vs. New Orleans 83
- Feb 08, 2017 - Utah 127 vs. New Orleans 94
- Mar 05, 2016 - Utah 106 vs. New Orleans 94
- Feb 10, 2016 - New Orleans 100 vs. Utah 96
- Dec 16, 2015 - New Orleans 104 vs. Utah 94
- Nov 28, 2015 - Utah 101 vs. New Orleans 87
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS picks, Jan. 6 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Buy or Sell: Zion not main key for Pels?
Also, are the Sixers in need of another overhaul? Was David Fizdale the problem in New York?
-
Bucks vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Monday's Bucks vs. Spurs matchup 10,000 times.
-
NBA Power Rankings: Lakers, Celts rising
After some movement over the last couple of weeks, the Lakers find themselves back in the No....
-
Davis, Howard lead Lakers block party
Davis and Howard accounted for 13 of the Lakers' 20 blocks against Detroit on Sunday
-
Laker fan hits half-court shot for $100k
Maybe the Lakers should think about signing him
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...