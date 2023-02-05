Who's Playing

Sacramento @ New Orleans

Current Records: Sacramento 29-22; New Orleans 27-27

What to Know

This Sunday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.18 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans. They will be strutting in after a win while the Kings will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Sacramento had to settle for a 107-104 loss against the Indiana Pacers this past Friday. Despite the loss, Sacramento got a solid performance out of power forward Harrison Barnes, who had 23 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New Orleans beat the Los Angeles Lakers 131-126 this past Saturday. New Orleans' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Jonas Valanciunas led the charge as he posted a double-double on 18 points and 14 boards in addition to five dimes.

Sacramento is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don't count the Pelicans out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

New Orleans have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Sacramento.