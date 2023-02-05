Who's Playing
Sacramento @ New Orleans
Current Records: Sacramento 29-22; New Orleans 27-27
What to Know
This Sunday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.18 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans. They will be strutting in after a win while the Kings will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was a hard-fought contest, but Sacramento had to settle for a 107-104 loss against the Indiana Pacers this past Friday. Despite the loss, Sacramento got a solid performance out of power forward Harrison Barnes, who had 23 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New Orleans beat the Los Angeles Lakers 131-126 this past Saturday. New Orleans' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Jonas Valanciunas led the charge as he posted a double-double on 18 points and 14 boards in addition to five dimes.
Sacramento is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don't count the Pelicans out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
New Orleans have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Sacramento.
- Apr 05, 2022 - New Orleans 123 vs. Sacramento 109
- Mar 02, 2022 - New Orleans 125 vs. Sacramento 95
- Nov 03, 2021 - Sacramento 112 vs. New Orleans 99
- Oct 29, 2021 - Sacramento 113 vs. New Orleans 109
- Apr 12, 2021 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 01, 2021 - Sacramento 118 vs. New Orleans 109
- Jan 17, 2021 - New Orleans 128 vs. Sacramento 123
- Aug 11, 2020 - Sacramento 112 vs. New Orleans 106
- Aug 06, 2020 - Sacramento 140 vs. New Orleans 125
- Jan 04, 2020 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 115
- Apr 07, 2019 - New Orleans 133 vs. Sacramento 129
- Mar 28, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Sacramento 118
- Dec 23, 2018 - Sacramento 122 vs. New Orleans 117
- Oct 19, 2018 - New Orleans 149 vs. Sacramento 129
- Mar 07, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 101
- Jan 30, 2018 - Sacramento 114 vs. New Orleans 103
- Dec 08, 2017 - Sacramento 116 vs. New Orleans 109
- Oct 26, 2017 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 106
- Mar 31, 2017 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 89
- Feb 12, 2017 - Sacramento 105 vs. New Orleans 99
- Nov 08, 2016 - Sacramento 102 vs. New Orleans 94
- Mar 16, 2016 - New Orleans 123 vs. Sacramento 108
- Mar 07, 2016 - New Orleans 115 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 28, 2016 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 105
- Jan 13, 2016 - New Orleans 109 vs. Sacramento 97