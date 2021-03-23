Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ New Orleans

Current Records: Los Angeles 28-15; New Orleans 18-24

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a contest against the Los Angeles Lakers since Feb. 23 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. New Orleans will take on Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. ET at home. The Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.19 points per matchup.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New Orleans beat the Denver Nuggets 113-108 on Sunday. New Orleans relied on the efforts of small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 30 points and eight assists in addition to six rebounds, and power forward Zion Williamson, who had 30 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the game between Los Angeles and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday was not particularly close, with the Lakers falling 111-94. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of center Montrezl Harrell, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Harrell has had at least ten rebounds.

The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-14 against the spread when favored.

New Orleans is now 18-24 while Los Angeles sits at 28-15. New Orleans is 7-10 after wins this season, and the Lakers are 8-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT

Odds

The Pelicans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 19 games against New Orleans.