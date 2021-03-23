Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ New Orleans
Current Records: Los Angeles 28-15; New Orleans 18-24
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a contest against the Los Angeles Lakers since Feb. 23 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. New Orleans will take on Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. ET at home. The Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.19 points per matchup.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New Orleans beat the Denver Nuggets 113-108 on Sunday. New Orleans relied on the efforts of small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 30 points and eight assists in addition to six rebounds, and power forward Zion Williamson, who had 30 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, the game between Los Angeles and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday was not particularly close, with the Lakers falling 111-94. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of center Montrezl Harrell, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Harrell has had at least ten rebounds.
The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-14 against the spread when favored.
New Orleans is now 18-24 while Los Angeles sits at 28-15. New Orleans is 7-10 after wins this season, and the Lakers are 8-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 19 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 95
- Mar 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. New Orleans 114
- Feb 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 118 vs. New Orleans 109
- Jan 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 123 vs. New Orleans 113
- Nov 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 110
- Mar 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 130 vs. New Orleans 102
- Feb 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 125 vs. New Orleans 119
- Feb 23, 2019 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Dec 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 104
- Mar 22, 2018 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 125
- Feb 14, 2018 - New Orleans 139 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Oct 22, 2017 - New Orleans 119 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Apr 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. New Orleans 96
- Mar 05, 2017 - New Orleans 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 29, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 126 vs. New Orleans 99
- Apr 08, 2016 - New Orleans 110 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Feb 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. New Orleans 96
- Jan 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 95 vs. New Orleans 91