Who's Playing

Denver @ New Orleans

Current Records: Denver 33-14; New Orleans 26-21

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Denver Nuggets will be on the road. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for Denver as they fell 101-99 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Denver's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Jamal Murray, who had 26 points and nine assists in addition to five boards.

Speaking of close games: New Orleans was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 100-96 to the Miami Heat. Point guard CJ McCollum just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-16 shooting and turning the ball over seven times in his 37 minutes on the court.

The Nuggets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 22 easily too and instead slipped up with a 110-108. In other words, don't count New Orleans out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Denver have won 14 out of their last 25 games against New Orleans.