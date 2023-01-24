Who's Playing
Denver @ New Orleans
Current Records: Denver 33-14; New Orleans 26-21
What to Know
After a five-game homestand, the Denver Nuggets will be on the road. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
It was close but no cigar for Denver as they fell 101-99 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Denver's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Jamal Murray, who had 26 points and nine assists in addition to five boards.
Speaking of close games: New Orleans was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 100-96 to the Miami Heat. Point guard CJ McCollum just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-16 shooting and turning the ball over seven times in his 37 minutes on the court.
The Nuggets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 22 easily too and instead slipped up with a 110-108. In other words, don't count New Orleans out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Denver have won 14 out of their last 25 games against New Orleans.
- Dec 04, 2022 - New Orleans 121 vs. Denver 106
- Mar 06, 2022 - Denver 138 vs. New Orleans 130
- Feb 04, 2022 - New Orleans 113 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 28, 2022 - Denver 116 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 08, 2021 - Denver 120 vs. New Orleans 114
- Apr 28, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. New Orleans 112
- Mar 26, 2021 - Denver 113 vs. New Orleans 108
- Mar 21, 2021 - New Orleans 113 vs. Denver 108
- Jan 24, 2020 - Denver 113 vs. New Orleans 106
- Dec 25, 2019 - New Orleans 112 vs. Denver 100
- Oct 31, 2019 - New Orleans 122 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 02, 2019 - New Orleans 120 vs. Denver 112
- Jan 30, 2019 - Denver 105 vs. New Orleans 99
- Nov 17, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Denver 115
- Oct 29, 2018 - Denver 116 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 15, 2017 - Denver 117 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 06, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Denver 114
- Nov 17, 2017 - Denver 146 vs. New Orleans 114
- Apr 07, 2017 - Denver 122 vs. New Orleans 106
- Apr 04, 2017 - Denver 134 vs. New Orleans 131
- Mar 26, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Denver 90
- Oct 26, 2016 - Denver 107 vs. New Orleans 102
- Mar 31, 2016 - New Orleans 101 vs. Denver 95
- Dec 20, 2015 - New Orleans 130 vs. Denver 125
- Nov 17, 2015 - Denver 115 vs. New Orleans 98