Who's Playing
Detroit @ New Orleans
Current Records: Detroit 9-22; New Orleans 13-17
What to Know
This Wednesday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.1 points per contest. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pelicans ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 120-115 victory over the Boston Celtics. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 63-47 deficit. New Orleans can attribute much of their success to small forward Brandon Ingram, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and six boards, and power forward Zion Williamson, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Detroit didn't have too much trouble with the Orlando Magic on the road on Tuesday as they won 105-93. The Pistons' point guard Saben Lee filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points.
New Orleans is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10 against the spread when favored.
New Orleans ended up a good deal behind Detroit when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 123-112. Maybe the Pelicans will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
New Orleans have won seven out of their last 11 games against Detroit.
- Feb 14, 2021 - Detroit 123 vs. New Orleans 112
- Jan 13, 2020 - New Orleans 117 vs. Detroit 110
- Dec 09, 2019 - Detroit 105 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 23, 2019 - Detroit 98 vs. New Orleans 94
- Dec 09, 2018 - New Orleans 116 vs. Detroit 108
- Feb 12, 2018 - New Orleans 118 vs. Detroit 103
- Jan 08, 2018 - New Orleans 112 vs. Detroit 109
- Mar 01, 2017 - New Orleans 109 vs. Detroit 86
- Feb 01, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. New Orleans 98
- Feb 21, 2016 - New Orleans 111 vs. Detroit 106
- Jan 21, 2016 - New Orleans 115 vs. Detroit 99